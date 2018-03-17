FOLLOWUP: Pack 799’s Scouting for Food success

Thanks to Cub Scout Pack 799 parent Jason T. for the photos from and update on today’s Scouting for Food door-to-door-and-dropoff food drive:

Last Saturday 3/10, twelve Cub Scouts (Tiger, Wolf, Bear, Webelos) and families put out approximately 850 door hangers, requesting food donations from their local neighborhood. This Saturday, March 17, eleven Scouts and their families collected 952 pounds of food for West Seattle Food Bank! Our kids are very grateful for the kind and incredible response from community, and they had an absolute blast (and great exercise) walking their neighborhood, representing Pack 799. Overall, 21 Scouts and families participated in the drive, collectively putting almost 8 hours of community service, applying stickers to door hangers, distributing hangers, collecting food, and helping weigh and sort food at the West Seattle Food Bank.

P.S. Next door-to-door food drive is Stamp Out Hunger on May 12th – same day as West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, as always – leave a bag of food by your mailbox that day for your carrier to pick up.