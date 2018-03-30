FOLLOWUP: Norovirus outbreak at Providence Mount St. Vincent continues; no Easter Mass in chapel

As mentioned here last weekend, a norovirus outbreak at Providence Mount St. Vincent in West Seattle has led to restrictions on visiting. There’s a new notice today, announcing that this means no Easter Mass in The Mount’s Chapel. As shared with us by the facility, here’s the announcement from Mount administrator Charlene Boyd:

While there are lessening cases of the GI/Norovirus bug in the building, there continue to be some new and active cases daily. Because of this, we have made the difficult decision to keep the building closed through the weekend, including all Easter activities on Sunday.

Mass on Sunday will be televised in house on channel 6 at 9:30 am for the residents. But no one will be allowed in the Chapel and we ask that you refrain from visiting your loved one. If you do feel your visit is essential, please contact your Neighborhood Coordinator or Social Worker.

We realize not only the inconvenience this causes, but the impact on quality of life for our Residents and you, particularly with Easter. We are committed to keeping you informed and updating you as soon as restrictions can be reduced or completely removed.

Thank you for your continued understanding and patience as we work together to restore wellness for all. To check on daily visiting status, you can call the front desk at 206-937-3700.