In blue, meet your Southwest Lacrosse Club Titans girls’ team, taking the field for the first time ever, this morning at Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point.

As reported here earlier in the week, it’s a relaunch of the Titans’ girls’ program, and all the players are from West Seattle.

It was a spirited game – and it ended with the Titans on the losing side against the Wolfpack, whose girls won 6-5, but you could argue the new team, coached by Ayesha Cochran, is a winner, no matter what.