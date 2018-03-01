West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Governor vetoes public-records bill – by request of legislators who approved it

March 1, 2018 9:24 pm
9:24 PM: We and many others reported earlier this week on the uproar over 6617, the public-records-access bill approved overwhelmingly and mega-quickly by state legislators. Gov. Inslee was urged to veto it, despite it being seemingly veto-proof – and he just did, saying that he did so by request of legislators. Among those signing letters requesting the veto, two local reps who voted for the bill.

9:55 PM: The governor’s veto message is here; the House Democrats’ letter (signed by 34th District Reps. Eileen Cody and Joe Fitzgibbon) is here. The heart of it, from the latter letter, is a promise to “start again” with a collaborative “public process” over the next 9 months to “make recommendations to the 2019 Legislature.”

  • Alki President March 2, 2018 (12:10 am)
    I was hoping the bill sailed through, you guys. No way is that scumbag Inslee getting my vote now. My gift to our kids has always been “secret emails from State senators”, printed on the backside of the EXPENSIVE wrapping paper from Rite Aid. The expensive stuff from the WEST SEATTLE Rite Aid guys. Now I’m just the same as any other dad. This is a major blow you guys. INSLEE DOES NOT REPRESENT ME you guys. Secrets protect surprises, and surprises provide the only structure of Christmas. Jay Inslee ruins Christmas and ruins my family. Vote no on Inslee in 2019 or whenever a election is I don’t know when. I never vote you guys. 

