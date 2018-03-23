FOLLOWUP: Eviction lawsuit filed in Tully’s Alki closure

Not a surprise, given what we reported last weekend, but if you’ve been waiting for something official – here it is. 2+ weeks after the sudden shutdown of Tully’s Coffee at 2676 Alki SW – and other remaining Tully’s stores – an eviction lawsuit (unlawful detainer) has been filed.

As was alleged in the notice posted last week, the landlord says Tully’s parent company Global Baristas hasn’t paid the March rent. The overdue sum of $5,103 is broken down as $4,860 rent plus a $243 late fee. The court documents say Global Baristas has until next Thursday to pay up or show otherwise why it shouldn’t be evicted from the shuttered shop. This is the fifth unlawful-detainer suit filed against Global Baristas in King County Superior Court since February 1st. (Side note: Documents in the online court file include the lease terms going back to when the original Tully’s ownership took over the former Alki Taco Time in fall 1999; the initial rent was $4,050, so it’s only gone up 20 percent in 18+ years.)