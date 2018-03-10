FOLLOWUP: Doorhangers today, door-to-door pickup next Saturday for Cub Scout Pack 799

On Friday, we published Arbor Heights-based Cub Scout Pack 799‘s announcement that next Saturday (March 17th) will be their day for pickups and dropoffs in the Scouting for Food donation drive. Tonight, troop parent Jason T. shares the photo, after they distributed about 850 doorhangers to let people know:

Here is a group photo of all the Scouts and parents who helped put out the word today. They worked hard, and covered a majority of houses in our map, meeting some friendly people and pets along their routes.

If you got a doorhanger, put out your bag of food by 9:30 am next Saturday. And if you didn’t, but want to donate, you can drop off nonperishable food for the West Seattle Food Bank that same day outside Arbor Heights Elementary School, 3701 SW 104th St, between 10 am and 11:30 am. (Other packs and troops do this too, so you might hear from one of them!)