(WSB photo)

1:03 AM: Thanks for the tips. California SW is blocked north of Fauntleroy right now because of a flipped-car crash. Everyone is reported to be out of the vehicle. More to come.

1:20 AM: The car is flipped on California between Fauntleroy and Graham, per our crew. Police say one person was inside, a woman, who is being taken to the hospital by private ambulance.

1:37 AM: Photo added. At least one parked car was damaged.