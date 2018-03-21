FAUNTLEROY FOOD FEST 2018: Honors, volunteers, and samples

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Above are Fauntleroy Community Association president Mike Dey and Irene Stewart, one of two people honored last night at FCA’s annual Fauntleroy Food Fest membership meeting. Until recently, Irene was volunteer website and social-media manager for FCA. Also honored: outgoing FCA board member and Ferry Advisory Committee liaison Gary Dawson:

We mentioned Gary’s departure announcement in our coverage of last week’s FCA board meeting. He’s been on the board for more than 20 years. The honors were a reminder that community groups run entirely on volunteer power – countless hours given by people including Judy Pickens:

Judy is editor of the FCA newsletter, which we’re fairly sure is the last printed-and-mailed community council news publication in West Seattle. She was at the FFF on behalf of the Fauntleroy Watershed Council and its new stewardship fund. Other volunteers there, talking with community members, included Cindi Barker and FCA’s Gordon Wiehler on behalf of the Emergency Communication Hubs:

As for who put the “food” into the Fauntleroy Food Fest – local purveyors included Lonjina from Wildwood Market:

And from Endolyne Joe’s (WSB sponsor), Annette and Kelsey:

The turnout:

And, the FCA board elected last night:

If you live/work in Fauntleroy but didn’t get to the FFF to renew (or start) your membership, you can do it online here.