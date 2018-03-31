DREAM COME TRUE: Arbor Heights Elementary garden party

Thanks to Krista for the photos and report on the garden party that just wrapped up at Arbor Heights Elementary:

Dream of teacher Marcia Ingerslev to see the new Arbor Heights Elementary school garden go in! Families, staff and community members were here working.

From left, teachers Marcia Ingerslev, Megan O’Neil, and Emma Cornwell:

AHES principal Christy Collins (below right) was there to dig in, too!:

Some backstory on the garden is here – including an explanation that the work was to include “creating a wheelchair accessible garden area, planting a sensory garden, transplanting shrubs, and weeding and mulching around garden beds.” (We’ve reported on Ms. Ingerslev’s garden projects in the past, long before AHES’s new school was built.)