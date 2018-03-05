West Seattle, Washington

05 Monday

DEVELOPMENT: Next Design Review meetings set for two West Seattle Junction projects

March 5, 2018 2:54 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news

Two West Seattle Junction projects totaling more than 360 residential units will go back before the Southwest Design Review Board next month:

(Encore Architects rendering of 4722 Fauntleroy from draft design packet for next review)

4722 FAUNTLEROY & 4721 38TH SW: This two-building project [map] is the biggest West Seattle proposal going through Design Review right now. 6:30 pm April 19th is set for its second and possibly final review meeting; here’s our coverage of the first one last July. The Fauntleroy-fronting building is proposed for 7 stories, 241 apartments, including 24 microstudios, and 15 live-work units, with 241 offstreet parking spaces; the building across the alley behind it is proposed for 4 stories, 50 apartments, 1 live-work unit, and 23 offstreet parking spaces.

4417 42ND SW: 6:30 pm April 5th is set for the third and possibly final design review for the 4-story Junction Landing project [map], with 58 apartments, 4 live-work units, and 26 offstreet parking spaces. Here’s our coverage of the project’s second review back in January.

Both meetings will be at the SWDRB’s usual place, the Senior Center/Sisson Building at 4217 SW Oregon.

3 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: Next Design Review meetings set for two West Seattle Junction projects"

  • delridger March 5, 2018 (3:17 pm)
    Why are we seeing so many of these ‘live/work units’ versus traditional ground floor retail? From a pedestrian’s perspective, live/work units add little to the streetscape. They tend to be dead spaces with locked doors and closed blinds.

    It’d be so much better to have space for the restaurants and small shops that make a city interesting.

    • WSB March 5, 2018 (3:57 pm)
      That point has come up before the Design Review Board, though they don’t have the direct power to change the law or rules – and we were just thinking about it ourselves while driving along a stretch of California SW where more live-works and other ground-floor commercial spaces have closed blinds etc. than not. On the other hand, there is one complex where the live-works are occupied almost entirely by small shops and there is an activated streetspace – Rally (California/Charlestown), where the mix includes Welcome Road Winery (WSB sponsor) and Olympia Coffee … perhaps there’s a reason (rent rates? or?) … TR

  • Craig March 5, 2018 (3:28 pm)
    W Seattle does not have the infrastructure or leadership to handle the influx.     The buses are already overcrowded, no bike lanes, broken sidewalks and not enough crosswalks

