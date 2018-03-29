West Seattle, Washington

29 Thursday

53℉

DEVELOPMENT: Neighbors appeal 2222 SW Barton approvals

March 29, 2018 12:05 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news | Westwood

Today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin includes the notice for a hearing appealing the approval of plans to build a 66-unit, no-offstreet-parking apartment complex at 2222 SW Barton, just uphill from the southeast edge of Westwood Village.

(Image from Design Review packet by Cleave Architecture)

According to documents in the online files, the appeal was filed by residents who live a block away from the site, saying they don’t believe the city adequately addressed concerns including crime, traffic, and parking, and alleging that the site is incorrectly characterized as being in an “urban village.” Lawyers for the developers have filed a request to have the appeal dismissed, showing that the site is indeed in the middle of the Westwood-Highland Park Urban Village as well as calling other concerns “without merit on their face.” Regarding the parking concerns in particular, they note that the city has no authority to require it because the project is close to “frequent transit.” They cite a traffic study as showing that the project could result in a “peak demand” for 66 parking spaces on the street, but that, they say, would still not come close to maxing out what’s available now. Unless the motion to dismiss is granted, the hearing is set for the city Hearing Examiner‘s chambers on the 40th floor of the Municipal Tower downtown at 9 am May 3rd.

Share This

3 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: Neighbors appeal 2222 SW Barton approvals"

  • coffeedude March 29, 2018 (1:01 pm)
    Reply

    I am not a close neighbor, but I wish this development was not happening.  That is way too many units for that tiny piece of land and no parking?  This is just insane.

  • just wondering March 29, 2018 (1:05 pm)
    Reply

    66-unit, no-off street-parking apartment “

    According to the Seattle Municipal Code (SMC 11.72.110) it is not permitted to park in front of a driveway. In fact, there is a five foot buffer on either side of the driveway where parking is prohibited.

    If I lived in the area I would get ready to buy a can of yellow paint and paint 5 feet on each side of the driveways.   Then put Seattle Parking enforcement on speed dial to report infractions! 

  • Sunny.206 March 29, 2018 (1:16 pm)
    Reply

    Not to mention the funky intersection with the 66×2 people playing frogger to the bus stop between parked cars they say won’t be there. Someone will be adding 2 more stop lights with crosswalks for safety. Also the street behind (Barton) does not resemble what’s shown in the picture there aren’t even side walks starting at the top of the hill or a good street to handle the new volume.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann