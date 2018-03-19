DEVELOPMENT: Junction, Avalon, Pigeon Point notes

Tower cranes handle many tasks – including getting portapotties to where they’re needed at construction sites. Thanks to Cathy Ingraham for catching and sharing that photo last week from the ongoing Harbor Avenue SW project we’ll forever know as the “former Alki Tavern” (now gone 5 years) site. Meantime, a few development notes from city files:

JUNCTION PROJECT UPDATE: It’s been three weeks since we first reported on the early-stage plan for a 7-story mixed-use building at 4747 California SW. One additional detail has turned up on a document that’s appeared in city files since then – the application for a “pre-submittal conference” lists an early projection of 84 residential units and 50 offstreet parking spaces.

DESIGN PROPOSAL FOR 3078 SW AVALON: Six months ago, we reported on the new 8-townhouse plan for this site, which once was proposed for an eight-story, 108-unit apartment building, and was at the heart of a neighborhood challenge. The current project is going through Streamlined Design Review (no meeting but open to public comment), and the design proposal is now online – see it here.

8823 9TH SW: Six townhouses are proposed to replace the 50-year-old duplex on this Highland Park site.

3850 22ND SW: Two 3-unit rowhouse buildings are proposed to replace the 88-year-old house on this Pigeon Point site.

ALSO ON THAT BLOCK: Two doors down from the aforementioned project, at 3842 22nd SW, there’s an application to tear down this 102-year-old house “for future construction.” (A separate site plan on file says it’s a 3-unit rowhouse building.) And inbetween, 3846 22nd SW is the address listed for a future new single-family house between the rowhouses.