Thanks to Jonathan for the tip that the tower-crane base arrived this morning at the Luna Apartments/PCC project site (2749 California SW). We’re waiting to hear back from a spokesperson for Madison Development Group to find out when the rest of the crane is expected to be installed. It’ll be the third one currently in West Seattle, after The Foundry (northeast corner of Fauntleroy/Edmunds) and the YMSA site (1300 block Harbor SW).