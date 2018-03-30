West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: Another new mixed-use building for the heart of The Junction? Early-stage filing for 4508 California SW

March 30, 2018 3:46 pm
Just one month after we broke the news of the plan for a new Junction mixed-use building at 4747 California SW, we just found another major redevelopment proposal in progress for the heart of “downtown West Seattle” – longtime local entrepreneur/developer Leon Capelouto has an early-stage proposal for a 7-story mixed-use building at 4508 California SW. According to the site-plan document in the city’s online files, that would include what are/were seven business storefronts, as listed here:

The city docket describes the proposal – which again is early-stage, no formal application yet – as ” 7-story multifamily apartment building with street-level commercial space and 1 level underground parking.” This is just southwest of his newly completed AJ Apartments mixed-use building at Oregon/42nd, and northwest of his first development project built about a decade ago, CAPCO Plaza, a mixed-use building including the Altamira Apartments, QFC, Petco, and other businesses at 42nd/Alaska. We contacted Capelouto by phone and he stressed that this is a very early filing, aimed at “seeing what we can do” with the property.

  • Ice March 30, 2018 (4:02 pm)
    Downtown West Seattle is such a funny way to describe the Junction.

  • RMK March 30, 2018 (4:08 pm)
    Oh Man! I LOVE Lee’s!!!!! I will be really, really sad if Lee’s goes away :(

    Stop with the bloody construction already!!!!!!! I am sooooo sick of playing musical sidewalks because this side is closed for a few blocks, then that side is closed, etc. 

    I am sick of the daily, relentless construction noise, traffic reroutes, clutter and general mess! I’ve live in the Admiral District (relocated from Lower Queen Anne) for 10 years now and have seen way too many of the, for lack of a better term, “character” buildings that gave WS it’s charm, callously torn down and replaced with House-O-Matic, featureless boxes.

    Enough already!

    • Devil you know March 30, 2018 (4:46 pm)
      I mean, I like Lee’s too and hope they can either relocate or move back in once construction is complete, but I’m not entirely sold on the premise that the squat brick building housing WS Cyclery, Lee’s, etc., is all that charming.  

      That said, given what normally gets built in Seattle these days?  I might take actually take squat brick (density issues aside).

      At least this one might have parking, eh?

    • Brenda March 30, 2018 (5:27 pm)
      Ditto!!!

  • Swede. March 30, 2018 (4:15 pm)
    What spot exactly is this? The former bicycle shop and pizza place?

    • WSB March 30, 2018 (4:39 pm)
      The image is a screengrab from the “site plan” document – again, early stage, so this could be a long ways out, or even not at all, so the businesses (aside from the cycle shop, which closed a few months ago) are still open, alive and well. The screengrab shows the storefronts of the proposed site, both of those among them – former bike shop on the north end through Windermere on the south end.

  • matt March 30, 2018 (4:38 pm)
    Kamei ….please find a way to stay. Chicken Donburi, Miso, Gyoza,  and your tea….Japanese Versions of “Light My Fire” and “Whole Lotta Love” piped in…. nobody does it better !!!! 

  • Mark Schletty March 30, 2018 (5:02 pm)
    These are some of the best businesses and restaurants in West Seattle. Stop this crap now.  The whole junction area should have been historically designated years ago. None of these businesses can afford to pay the rent in new construction buildings. If we lose these buildings and businesses now there will soon be no junction left for us to shop at and enjoy. No reason left to love living in West Seattle. I just want to cry!

  • Retired Don March 30, 2018 (5:17 pm)
    Oh ya. Them there parking lots will be next. Then all our one story banks will go. I still remember the Jefferson School, car lots and major auto dealers. Oh sigh progress. You would think with single family homes with 6plex in the back yards, and all these apartments we would have enough property’s on the tax rolls we would not have to see the increases we get year after year. Might as well develop the homeless camps next to i5 and i90 in the green belt

  • Jort March 30, 2018 (5:37 pm)
    Rather than allow mixed development types that distribute growth more evenly throughout the entire city of Seattle, our citizens, long ago, chose to concentrate as much growth as possible in very limited locations, like urban villages. 

    Nobody should be surprised that people are building dense housing in the only location where they can build it. 

