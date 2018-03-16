DELRIDGE TREE TAKEDOWN: ‘Heartbreaking decision,’ says owner

(WSB photo, Thursday morning)

For reasons from development to storm damage and beyond, trees are taken down in West Seattle (and elsewhere) often. But removals seldom generate the notice and concern that has resulted from one tree being taken down in North Delridge on Thursday – a big cherry tree in the front yard of a small house on the east side of Delridge Way SW by Dakota. After receiving questions about it, we stopped to take the photo above while passing through the area as a tree service worked on the removal yesterday morning. This photo from Google Street View shows what the tree looked like while fully leafed out:

Last night we did research to see if the property had a development proposal or recent sale. No on both counts. And we happened onto a social-media discussion with numerous laments about the loss of the tree. We have since reached the house’s owner via e-mail, and here’s the reply we received this mornig from Jodi Opitz:

I knew I would hear about this and almost posted a sign for the public. It was a heartbreaking decision to fell the tree; I’ve avoided this for a few years. The tree had definitely run its life-course and was becoming dangerous from internal rot and fungus running the entire trunk. I’ve had more than one arborist look at the tree in order to make an educated decision on this, I’ve owned the house since 1993 and have always loved the tree even with its considerable damage over the years to all my plumbing and concrete due to its root system.

So did many who passed by. If you were among them, now you know.