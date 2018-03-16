West Seattle, Washington

DELRIDGE TREE TAKEDOWN: ‘Heartbreaking decision,’ says owner

March 16, 2018 9:01 am
(WSB photo, Thursday morning)

For reasons from development to storm damage and beyond, trees are taken down in West Seattle (and elsewhere) often. But removals seldom generate the notice and concern that has resulted from one tree being taken down in North Delridge on Thursday – a big cherry tree in the front yard of a small house on the east side of Delridge Way SW by Dakota. After receiving questions about it, we stopped to take the photo above while passing through the area as a tree service worked on the removal yesterday morning. This photo from Google Street View shows what the tree looked like while fully leafed out:

Last night we did research to see if the property had a development proposal or recent sale. No on both counts. And we happened onto a social-media discussion with numerous laments about the loss of the tree. We have since reached the house’s owner via e-mail, and here’s the reply we received this mornig from Jodi Opitz:

I knew I would hear about this and almost posted a sign for the public. It was a heartbreaking decision to fell the tree; I’ve avoided this for a few years. The tree had definitely run its life-course and was becoming dangerous from internal rot and fungus running the entire trunk.

I’ve had more than one arborist look at the tree in order to make an educated decision on this, I’ve owned the house since 1993 and have always loved the tree even with its considerable damage over the years to all my plumbing and concrete due to its root system.

So did many who passed by. If you were among them, now you know.

13 Replies to "DELRIDGE TREE TAKEDOWN: 'Heartbreaking decision,' says owner"

  • Openthedoor March 16, 2018 (9:09 am)
    @Jodi, our neighborhood has these trees on the parking strips and the City has came in this past week to remove several of them, as yours they have internal trunk rot…they are beautiful but as you said they’ve served their purpose in life and others can be planted so don’t feel sad just plant another one…or two!

  • Betsy March 16, 2018 (9:15 am)
    Well, I’m glad I didn’t go yell at the owner yesterday. I wondered if the tree was sick – – it was very old.  Selfishly, I do wish they let it bloom one last time, made an announcement, held a celebration? Delridge neighbors surely would have come by to celebrate this stunning community celebrity. Thank you, Jodi, for the years of beauty your tree has brought to all of us, despite the damage and expense to your property. I hope you plant a beautiful, manageable fragrant blooming replacement to enjoy. I confess I am a little heartbroken, but I understand. Trees have natural lifespans. Snif. 

    • Sharon Peck March 16, 2018 (9:50 am)
      Thanks for your wonderful reply, Betsy.  

  • Juliette March 16, 2018 (9:29 am)
    So glad to have found this article as I was ready to confront the owner as well. I was completely devastated this morning to discover it had been cut down. I’ve admired this tree on my commute to work for years now. I anticipate its beauty each morning and look forward each spring to its blossoming. I understand the dilemma the owner faced, however, like the commenter above, I am bewildered that the owner would not have announced her plans to the community so that people could visit to admire it one last time. Also, would it have hurt to allow it to bloom once more before destroying it?

  • dot March 16, 2018 (9:34 am)
    It’s too bad but on a brighter note the city will give you free help to plant new trees, they will even give the trees to you for free once a year or you can just buy your own.

    Google “Trees for Seattle”.

    You can plant them in your yard or on the green space between the sidewalk and the street.

  • sc March 16, 2018 (9:52 am)
    Someone a long time ago planted that tree and you have enjoyed it. 

    Now plant another tree that someone in the future will enjoy!

  • Apey March 16, 2018 (10:00 am)
    Oh my goodness, this decision was obviously already very difficult for the owner. I don’t think being chastised by random folks for not holding a tree memorial service is very helpful. I love this city and it’s passionate people, but sometimes I just have to shake my head and roll my eyes!

    • West Seattle Hipster March 16, 2018 (10:31 am)
      I could not agree more.  Reading some of the comments I had to verify I was reading the WSB and not The Onion.

      it was a tree, not a human life.  A tree that  was causing financial cost to the property owner.  The proper decision was made.

  • Jay March 16, 2018 (10:07 am)
    Not sure why neighbors feel entitled to property owners decisions on what they do with their own property… I say this in regards to the comments above.

    This owner was not obligated to announce their decision nor explain themselves in the aftermath. 

    • WSB March 16, 2018 (10:18 am)
      No, she absolutely was not, but it’s my job to ask questions, especially when it’s clear a lot of people are wondering. Whether people reply is up to them. I was glad she did, and she also thanked me in her reply for providing an opportunity to let people know. Regarding the person who wondered about the timing … having had to talk to tree services last year, I would note that scheduling is a big issue this time of year. We found very long lead times, even early in the season.

      • fakenews? March 16, 2018 (11:06 am)
        WSB, wow.  Just wow.  I have been watching CNN pretty much since the President won the election and I have literally been at a loss as to why people are attacking the media so much.  I can certainly see how CNN is sensational (everything is “Breaking News”?), but I certainly don’t see them as fake.  I 100% believe in a free press and its importance to our democracy, but with your “it’s my job to ask questions” I instantaneously see why some people don’t like the media.  Really, you feel it is your job to ask questions about what a private land owner, in a middle of the road house, is doing regarding a tree that is on their property?  This is not a business, not a millionaire trampling on other people’s rights because they can, this is just a run of the mill person trying to live their life.  What exactly do you feel gives you the right to bring so much visibility to this?  Correction, I will concede you have the “right”, but where is your common decency?  

  • theLorax March 16, 2018 (10:40 am)
    My god, what right would anyone think they have to confront the owner of the property?  We have laws in civil society and there are reasons why the permitting process exists (or doesn’t) in many cases.  If someone is concerned about something then the appropriate thing would be to contact the city to see if any laws are being violated.  If not, then people should really leave the owner alone.  Do people really want to live under this type of microscope from other people?  A few of the reactions here seem beyond intrusive and I can’t help feeling like it is this sense of entitlement that is at the crux of the discord you see in our country today.  This is occurring on both ends of the political divide and continuing to prop up this level of vitriol doesn’t really bode well for our future.  I get it, but people should really try to fight against being so judgmental and remember that they might not appreciate it if they are leveled with that same type of judgement from someone else.

