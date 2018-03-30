West Seattle, Washington

DATES CHANGED: Drop-in discussions for West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway

March 30, 2018 3:14 pm
As reported here back on Tuesday, SDOT says the planned West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway will extend into North Admiral, and invites you to two drop-in discussions about that. But the dates/locations have just been changed – SDOT’s Dawn Schellenberg says that has fixed a conflict with Seattle Public Schools‘ spring-break week (and we also note that one previously announced location that was way too small for a community meeting has been swapped out). The new dates/locations:

Saturday, April 14
10:30 AM-Noon
Uptown Espresso (Junction location, California/Edmunds/Erskine)

Thursday April 19
4:15-5:45 PM
West Seattle Library (Admiral District)

This will be West Seattle’s third greenway, after 26th SW in North Delridge and (South) Delridge-Highland Park.

