DATES CHANGED: Drop-in discussions for West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway

As reported here back on Tuesday, SDOT says the planned West Seattle Neighborhood Greenway will extend into North Admiral, and invites you to two drop-in discussions about that. But the dates/locations have just been changed – SDOT’s Dawn Schellenberg says that has fixed a conflict with Seattle Public Schools‘ spring-break week (and we also note that one previously announced location that was way too small for a community meeting has been swapped out). The new dates/locations:
Saturday, April 14
10:30 AM-Noon
Uptown Espresso (Junction location, California/Edmunds/Erskine)
Thursday April 19
4:15-5:45 PM
West Seattle Library (Admiral District)
This will be West Seattle’s third greenway, after 26th SW in North Delridge and (South) Delridge-Highland Park.
