CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: From 3 West Seattle cases’ court files

We’re continuing to track various West Seattle crime cases through the court system, and have three updates:

WESTCREST PARK MURDER CASE: The trial date for the three defendants in last September’s Westcrest Park murder of 15-year-old Derek Juarez-Lopez has been changed again. Now Diego Carballo-Olivares, Elizabeth Cabrera-Aparicio, and Jonatan Islas-Martinez are scheduled for trial in July, depending on how a trial-readiness hearing goes on May 11th. Court documents say defense lawyers requested the extra time because they have dozens of potential witnesses – including law-enforcement personnel – to interview.

ADMIRAL STABBING CASE: A new trial date also has been set for Kierra Ward, charged with two counts of assault in the October stabbing of a woman walking with her baby. Ward is now scheduled to go on trial April 25th, depending on how her next trial-readiness hearing goes – that’s set for April 13th. She remains in King County Jail, in lieu of $400,000 bail.

WARRANT FOR BURGLARY/CAR PROWL SUSPECT: Four weeks ago, we reported on charges filed against Nicholas Watson>, arrested in mid-February at an Upper Morgan one-time nuisance house that had since been renovated and readied for sale, found with what was described as loot from car prowls. It was his fourth arrest this year but first time he’d been charged. Checking on his case, we found court documents showing that Watson requested a bail reduction at his March 1st arraignment and was released from jail, on grounds he would participate in the CCAP program. Now a warrant is out for his arrest. Terms of the program included reporting for classes every weekday; court documents say he stopped reporting five days after he was released.