CRIME WATCH: Admiral stabbing case update; packages taken; truck abandoned

March 9, 2018 8:04 pm
Three items tonight:

ADMIRAL STABBING CASE: Kierra Ward, charged with stabbing a woman out walking with her baby last October, was back in court today. This was scheduled to be her trial-readiness hearing, but it was pushed back another week, because, the resulting document says, a “defense expert is continuing to assess the case.” The hearing was rescheduled for next Friday, March 16th; Ward’s trial is still set to start March 21st, pending the outcome of that hearing. She remains in King County Jail, in lieu of $400,000 bail.

PACKAGES TAKEN: The video is from Chelsea:

She says the two packages were taken from her doorstep near California and Andover around 4:30 pm, two hours after the second delivery, and notes that her front steps aren’t visible from the street. SPD incident #, if you have any information about this, is 2018-085748.

ABANDONED TRUCK: Kristen sent this in, in case someone is looking for this vehicle:

Black Ford Explorer truck at bus stop at Admiral and Olga St. SW. Back window broken, and garbage in vehicle and look alike steering column has been broken. Police said they will send someone out to tag the car this evening but may not investigate right away.

SPD abandoned the @getyourcarback Twitter account months ago, so we have no way to cross-reference possible stolen vehicles.

2 Replies to "CRIME WATCH: Admiral stabbing case update; packages taken; truck abandoned"

  • 1994 March 9, 2018 (9:10 pm)
    I called SPD on a Friday 8:30 AM to report a suspected stolen car parked in my double block long alley – tucked away. Nothing was done, the car sat all weekend.  Then all 4 wheels had vanished off the car by Monday morning. I called SPD again with the update, and this time they contacted the owner within 1.5 hours. It was a young man who was heart broken to find his stolen car with all the wheels missing. If only SPD had contacted the young man Friday he would have been able to drive his car away. In fact, he told me he reported it STOLEN Friday morning at 7:30 AM, one hour before I reported a suspected stolen car.  What a shame!

  • West4Life March 9, 2018 (11:34 pm)
    Wow, great job SPD /sarca

