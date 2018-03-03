COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018 registration is one month away!

It’s sunny, it’s almost warm, and thoughts turn to spring … which brings us another chance to mention that West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2018 is coming up!

The big sale day – hundreds of sales of all sizes, all around the peninsula – is Saturday, May 12th, exactly 10 weeks from today.

We always open registration in early April, so we’re just a month away from that, too – watch here and westseattlegaragesale.com for the announcement as soon as it’s signup time.

This will be the 14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, coordinated by WSB since the fourth one in 2008 – looking forward to another fun day of person-to-person recycling around the peninsula.