COUNTDOWN: 5 days to Egg Hunt #1, and what else is on our newly launched list

Our Easter, Passover, and More seasonal list went live over the weekend, and as always, we will be continuing to update it daily through the end of spring-holiday season in early April. The event list starts with an “early” egg hunt and spring celebration next Saturday (March 24th) at Forest Lawn (6701 30th SW; WSB sponsor). The list also includes church services for Holy Week (starting with Palm Sunday on March 25th), and we’ve heard from six churches already. As with our year-round calendar, it’s free to have your event(s)/service(s)/brunch/etc. on the list – just e-mail the info ASAP to editor@westseattleblog.com – no need for a fancy “press release” or flyer, just tell us the basic what/when/where/etc. – thank you!