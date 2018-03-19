West Seattle, Washington

COUNTDOWN: 5 days to Egg Hunt #1, and what else is on our newly launched list

March 19, 2018 10:03 am
Our Easter, Passover, and More seasonal list went live over the weekend, and as always, we will be continuing to update it daily through the end of spring-holiday season in early April. The event list starts with an “early” egg hunt and spring celebration next Saturday (March 24th) at Forest Lawn (6701 30th SW; WSB sponsor). The list also includes church services for Holy Week (starting with Palm Sunday on March 25th), and we’ve heard from six churches already. As with our year-round calendar, it’s free to have your event(s)/service(s)/brunch/etc. on the list – just e-mail the info ASAP to editor@westseattleblog.com – no need for a fancy “press release” or flyer, just tell us the basic what/when/where/etc. – thank you!

