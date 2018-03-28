COUNTDOWN: 1 week until registration begins for 14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day

Saturday, May 12th gets ever closer – that’s this year’s West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, the 14th annual edition since it began in 2005 – and we’ve finalized the date for the start of registration: One week from today.

So if you’re planning to have a sale, watch WSB and westseattlegaragesale.com for the announcement when signups begin on Wednesday, April 4th. We usually keep registration open for about three weeks so that everyone has ample time to hear about it and decide whether to have a sale.

If you’re new around here – WSCGSD is one day with many sales of many sizes, all around the peninsula, second Saturday in May, the city’s biggest garage-sale day so far as we can tell, one big day of person-to-person recycling and neighbor mingling, which we’ve been coordinating since its fourth year.