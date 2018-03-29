CONGRATULATIONS! The 2018 Westside Awards go to …

Just announced – the winners of this year’s Westside Awards, presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce:

Business of the Year: Husky Deli Emerging Business of the Year: Alair Not-for-Profit of the Year: Senior Center of West Seattle Westsider of the Year: Lora Swift (Lora leading the mayor on a Junction tour last month)

Also from the Chamber’s announcement this afternoon, the explanation:

Each year the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce reaches out to the West Seattle community for nominations of three local businesses and one individual who demonstrate results-oriented leadership, a cornerstone of a thriving economic region. Criteria for the awards include: * A major or visible contribution in the past year that reflects commercial growth and achievement, innovation, creativity or community involvement

* Contributes and promotes the economic growth, stability and improvement of West Seattle

* Gives generously of themselves and/or staff in time and resources to community activities

* Consistently excels in customer service and business conduct

You’re invited to the awards breakfast where Husky Deli, Alair, the Senior Center, and Lora Swift will be honored – it’s at Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), 7:30 am May 1st, presented by Quail Park Memory Care Residences of West Seattle (WSB sponsor; opening later this spring). For ticket info and reservations, go here!