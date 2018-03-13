West Seattle, Washington

14 Wednesday

46℉

CONGRATULATIONS! Pathfinder K-8 ‘Enlightened Eagles’ make it to Global Reading Challenge finals

March 13, 2018 5:09 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Nine teams of fourth- and fifth-graders from around the city will face off in the Global Reading Challenge finals next week, and one is from West Seattle! The Pathfinder K-8 “Enlightened Eagles” made it to the GRC finals! You’re invited to cheer them on in the auditorium at the Central Library downtown at 7 pm Tuesday, March 20th. As explained in the SPL announcement we received:

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Parking is available in the Central Library garage for $6 after 5 p.m.

The Global Reading Challenge started at the Library in 1995 with just 27 students. Now, more than 3,000 fourth- and fifth-graders from more than 65 Seattle Public Schools participate.

To compete in the Global Reading Challenge, fourth- and fifth-graders work together on teams and read 10 books from November to early February, when they are quizzed on the books during in-school challenges. The winning team from each school proceeds to the semifinals, and the winner for each semifinal advances to the City Final Challenge.

Here’s this year’s list of books.

Share This

1 Reply to "CONGRATULATIONS! Pathfinder K-8 'Enlightened Eagles' make it to Global Reading Challenge finals"

  • sc March 13, 2018 (6:35 pm)
    Reply

    Reading is important, because if you can read, you can learn anything about everything and everything about anything. 


    —Tomie dePaola

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann