CONGRATULATIONS! Pathfinder K-8 ‘Enlightened Eagles’ make it to Global Reading Challenge finals

Nine teams of fourth- and fifth-graders from around the city will face off in the Global Reading Challenge finals next week, and one is from West Seattle! The Pathfinder K-8 “Enlightened Eagles” made it to the GRC finals! You’re invited to cheer them on in the auditorium at the Central Library downtown at 7 pm Tuesday, March 20th. As explained in the SPL announcement we received:

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. Parking is available in the Central Library garage for $6 after 5 p.m.

The Global Reading Challenge started at the Library in 1995 with just 27 students. Now, more than 3,000 fourth- and fifth-graders from more than 65 Seattle Public Schools participate.

To compete in the Global Reading Challenge, fourth- and fifth-graders work together on teams and read 10 books from November to early February, when they are quizzed on the books during in-school challenges. The winning team from each school proceeds to the semifinals, and the winner for each semifinal advances to the City Final Challenge.