CONGRATULATIONS! Hiawatha girls win city basketball championship

March 26, 2018 6:32 pm
The report and photos are from coach Rob Wright:

Wanted to pass along the news about our basketball team’s championship (Sunday)! Our girls won the Seattle city championship in the 13-year-old SELECT division out of Hiawatha Community Center. We had an undefeated season, capped off with a 30-15 victory in the championship game versus Magnuson Community Center. The girls did an incredible job all season!

From left to right / bottom to top:
Ciera Jorge, Lauren Wright, Wynn Larsen, Emily Larsen, Katie Williamson, Olivia George, Jadyn Watts, Kaydinse Peirsol, Sophia Hyde, MiQueen Gaines, Coach Rob Wright, Coach Jeff Larsen

