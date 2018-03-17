CONGRATULATIONS! Citywide championship for Denny International Middle School girls’ basketball team

After a win over Whitman late today, the Denny International Middle School girls are celebrating a championship! The report and photos are from Denny principal Jeff Clark:

Denny Girls are City-Wide Middle School Basketball Champions! Congratulations to the Denny International Middle School Girls Basketball team on winning the city-wide championship! We are very proud of our team for an outstanding season, filled with teamwork, hustle, and great sportsmanship! A big shoutout to Coach Espinoza, Coach Hyde, Coach Johnson, and our Athletic Director, Mr. Rodriguez, for all that they do for our kids! Thanks also to our fantastic parents and staff who support our team and open our gym every Saturday for teams across the city to play. Go Dolphins!

Today’s championships followed a two-month season – you can see the schedule here. Today’s final score (thanks to parent Krista for the added detail) was 57-39.