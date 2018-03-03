CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS Mock Trial team heading to state competition

Congratulations to the Chief Sealth International High School Mock Trial team! A team member’s parent, Richard Staudt, sends us word of their accomplishment (and shared the photos, too):

Just wanted to let you know that (Thursday) night, for the first time, the Mock Trial team representing Chief Sealth International High School qualified for the State championship tournament.

You can find more information about the Mock Trial program, sponsored by the YMCA and the Washington State Courts (here). … The caliber of competition here in Washington is very high. Chief Sealth team will be going up against, amongst others, teams from Franklin High School and from Seattle Prep, who have each won National Championships in prior years (2000 and 2014).