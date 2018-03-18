CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS Jazz Band’s festival success

The photo above shows Chief Sealth International High School Jazz Band members on the pedestrian bridge over the Clark Fork River in Missoula, Montana. It’s from parent chaperone Debbie Taylor, who explains:

They returned yesterday from a four day trip there to compete in the Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival. The festival is in its 38th year and takes place at the University of Montana. The band was able to take this trip through the generous donations made to and support from the Denny-Sealth Performing Arts (DSPA) Boosters. The Jazz Band is conducted by Dr. Marcus Pimpleton and Brittany DeLong (not pictured). The Chief Sealth Jazz Band brought home the Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival Outstanding Soloist Award, and at least seven medals awarded for outstanding musicianship to individuals in the Jazz Band.