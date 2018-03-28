CONGRATULATIONS! Another Hiawatha team wins citywide basketball championship

Just found out today that another Hiawatha Community Center basketball team won the citywide championship! Thanks to coach Mark Maroon for the photo and report:

The Hiawatha Boys 17 basketball team won the City Championship in the competitive division against Montlake on Sunday 3/18.

The “West Seattle Wildrats” had an undefeated 9-0 season and were coached by Mark Maroon, Mark Nakatani, and Chris Bernard.

Team members:

Jordan Berridge-Green, Miles Hyland, Ryan Nakatani, Anthony Coats, Joseph Kirk-Woodbury, Ben Dagg, Alec Maroon, Josh McKinney, Grant Vander Hijde, and Zach Donlan (not pictured).