CONGRATULATIONS! Another Hiawatha team wins citywide basketball championship

March 28, 2018 2:14 pm
Just found out today that another Hiawatha Community Center basketball team won the citywide championship! Thanks to coach Mark Maroon for the photo and report:

The Hiawatha Boys 17 basketball team won the City Championship in the competitive division against Montlake on Sunday 3/18.

The “West Seattle Wildrats” had an undefeated 9-0 season and were coached by Mark Maroon, Mark Nakatani, and Chris Bernard.

Team members:
Jordan Berridge-Green, Miles Hyland, Ryan Nakatani, Anthony Coats, Joseph Kirk-Woodbury, Ben Dagg, Alec Maroon, Josh McKinney, Grant Vander Hijde, and Zach Donlan (not pictured).

