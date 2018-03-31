COMMUNITY GIVING: West Seattle Rotarians’ morning at Rotary Viewpoint Park

Thanks to Martha Sidlo from the Rotary Club of West Seattle for the photos and report:

This morning, several West Seattle Rotarians held a landscaping cleanup at the Rotary totem pole park on 35th Avenue SW, next to the golf course. [Read the park and pole’s history here.] Seattle Parks and Recreation helped by providing tools and wood chips for the project.



Thanks to everyone who’s been sharing their stories of community cleanups and other projects! editor@westseattleblog.com any time.