CLOSURE ALERT: Seattle Public Library locations closed March 7th

Now that this is less than a week away – in case you haven’t already heard, the city library system has a one-day closure coming up next Wednesday:

All locations of The Seattle Public Library and the book drops at Central Library will be closed Wednesday, March 7 for a staff in-service day. Regular operating hours will resume Thursday, March 8.

West Seattle has four library branches, and South Park’s library is just a bit to the east. The map and list of all SPL locations citywide is here.