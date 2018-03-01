West Seattle, Washington

01 Thursday

49℉

CLOSURE ALERT: Seattle Public Library locations closed March 7th

March 1, 2018 10:30 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Delridge | High Point | South Park | West Seattle news | Westwood

Now that this is less than a week away – in case you haven’t already heard, the city library system has a one-day closure coming up next Wednesday:

All locations of The Seattle Public Library and the book drops at Central Library will be closed Wednesday, March 7 for a staff in-service day. Regular operating hours will resume Thursday, March 8.

West Seattle has four library branches, and South Park’s library is just a bit to the east. The map and list of all SPL locations citywide is here.

Share This

2 Replies to "CLOSURE ALERT: Seattle Public Library locations closed March 7th"

  • pw March 1, 2018 (3:47 pm)
    Reply

    What exactly is a staff ‘in service day’?  A day to catch up on overdue projects without public interruption perhaps?   Maybe educational training days?  Guess I don’t understand why the library needs to close completely.

     

    • WSB March 1, 2018 (3:57 pm)
      Reply

      Could be training or meetings, according to past announcements

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann