(M/V Sealth, photographed from Upper Fauntleroy in February)

Reminder for ferry users – tomorrow (Sunday, April 1st) brings the spring schedule for Washington State Ferries. On the Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run, that means it’s back to “spring service levels, including the addition of a 3rd vessel on weekends and different schedules for Saturday and Sunday,” as noted on the WSF website. Until they take effect in the morning, those schedules are linked here.