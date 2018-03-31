Celebration of Life gathering planned May 5th for Ian Mandt, 1993-2018

A Celebration of Life is planned May 5th for 24-year-old Ian Z. Mandt, who died last week. His family is sharing this remembrance:

Ian Zachary Mandt

First day on earth, April 2, 1993

First day in heaven, March 24, 2018

Ian Zachary Mandt of West Seattle died on March 24, 2018, just shy of his 25th birthday.

Ian stuffed a lifetime of experiences into a short span of time. He loved to dance and sing, was an active and locally well-known skateboarder, and an artist and passionate letterer. Ian was playful and lived with a joyful heart, especially in his work with children at the West Seattle/ Fauntleroy, and Meredith Matthews East Madison YMCAs. Kids looked up to Ian because he understood them and inspired them with his positive personality and unique world view. Ian was sensitive, open, and generous with his time and creative energy, with his trademark huge smile for all who knew him.

Ian attended Arbor Heights Elementary and Pathfinder schools in West Seattle and graduated from Nova High School. In addition to the YMCA, he had worked in various skate shops, Carhart, and also for the Seattle Mariners. In his work with children and adults alike Ian was known as a “millennial whisperer,” one who seamlessly connected his generation with those that came before him and after.

Ian leaves behind his beloved parents Jenny and Gordy Mandt of West Seattle; his grandmother Judy and stepgrandfather, Hugh Bishop of Marblehead, MA; his uncle Robert, aunt Bo, and children Ryder, Clara, and Robyn in Altadena, CA; aunt Kristi Mandt of Normandy Park, and Leanne and Ben Ng and children Ben and Nicole of Juneau; and uncle Bill Mandt and Kathleen of Tacoma. He also leaves his many loving cousins Rachel and Cadence Tillman of Portland, OR; Jim, Kat and Mimi Tillman of Seattle, and many more from around the country; extended family, and a huge circle of friends from his various adventures and endeavors. We all love you, Ian. Your memory will continue to light up our lives.

An open house celebration is planned for Saturday, May 5th, 3-7 pm at the Hall at Fauntleroy at 9131

California Ave SW. Gifts that support the work Ian most loved would be greatly appreciated. Please consider sending a gift in Ian’s memory to one of these non-profit organizations: Orion Center

www.youthcare.org, Vera Project www.theveraproject.org, or West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA www.seattleymca.org.