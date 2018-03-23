CAMP TIME! Mode Music and Performing Arts signups for spring break and summer

(Photo by Kaija Rae Photography)

Only two weeks until Spring Break for Seattle Public Schools and those who follow its schedule. If you’re still looking for a spring-break camp for a second-, third-, fourth-, fifth-, or sixth-grader in your household – this is the first spring season ever for nonprofit Mode Music and Performing Arts in West Seattle, and listen to this plan to get your kid(s) singing, dancing, and acting:

We’re putting on a one-act musical in one week. We’ll pick the right musical to fit our group of performers. Titles under consideration include Willy Wonka Jr. and The Big Bad Musical. We’ll cast on Monday and rehearsal our songs, scenes, and movement throughout the week. On Friday we’ll perform our show complete with costumes and props for our family and friends in the Mode Music and Performing Arts space. Register here!

Follow that same link to check out Mode MPA’s summer camp offerings – if you sign up for any of those before March 31st, you’ll get a 10 percent discount.