UPDATE: City Light discovers what caused the brief, widespread power outage in West Seattle

March 24, 2018 8:05 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

8:05 PM: At HQ here in Upper Fauntleroy, we lost power a few minutes ago for something more than a flicker. Checking around on Twitter, other areas – Morgan Junction, South Delridge, Gatewood, for starters – confirmed it happened there too. And via scanner, we’re hearing a report of something that sounded like “an explosion” near Delridge/Thistle – emergency responders are checking.

8:18 PM: Still a mystery. We went to Delridge/Thistle to look around, nothing in view, power on. No outages have turned up on the SCL map. Strange because in our decade-plus of tracking outages, almost invariably, a flicker in one place accompanies an outage elsewhere. We’re attempting to reach a City Light spokesperson.

8:31 PM: Just talked to an SCL spokesperson. They don’t know what caused it either, but have crews headed this way to investigate.

9:35 PM: City Light says their crews found out what happened: “The cause was due to a blown lightning arrester (equipment failure).”

35 Replies to "UPDATE: City Light discovers what caused the brief, widespread power outage in West Seattle"

  • Rocky March 24, 2018 (8:07 pm)
    Yeah, just got hit down here by Lincoln Park. Whole house went dark for a few seconds. Power back on now.

  • KayK March 24, 2018 (8:07 pm)
    Also happened in Highland Park!

    • HP gal March 24, 2018 (9:06 pm)
      Yep, at our place too. We’re not too far from Thistle/Delridge and heard a loud sounding noise right when it went out.

  • Carol March 24, 2018 (8:07 pm)
    Yes, still waiting for Comcast services though.  Never mind, Comcast just came back on.

  • Jamie Clark March 24, 2018 (8:08 pm)
    Lost power for maybe 15 secs here in highpoint

  • Katie Day March 24, 2018 (8:08 pm)
    Our power went for about three minutes and then returned. Over in Highpoint Neighborhood.

  • H March 24, 2018 (8:09 pm)
    Out in Westwood.

    • WSB March 24, 2018 (8:10 pm)
      So you’re still out? SCL map isn’t showing any actual outage anywhere … yet. Be sure to call if you haven’t already! 206-684-3000.

      • Charlie March 24, 2018 (8:17 pm)
        In also in Westwood. Went out for a short time, but power returned. 

      • H March 24, 2018 (8:30 pm)
        Everything’s back on.

  • JM March 24, 2018 (8:10 pm)
    Yep.  It hit the Highpoint neighborhood as well.

  • JFaye March 24, 2018 (8:11 pm)
    Same here at Sullivan/39th. Out for longer than a flicker, but back on now. 

  • Jack March 24, 2018 (8:12 pm)
    Don’t worry, it’s just some foreign country that Trump has PO’d hacking our electrical system.

    • WSB March 24, 2018 (8:18 pm)
      Not funny. But not explained yet, either. Meantime, on Twitter, someone points out that the annual Earth Hour starts at 8:30.

    • Rocky March 24, 2018 (8:42 pm)
      That’s pretty funny.

  • C March 24, 2018 (8:12 pm)
    Ditto here in Fairmount Park. A couple of flickers and then back on.

  • Dave Herrick March 24, 2018 (8:14 pm)
    Yes, in Gatewood

  • Wsrez March 24, 2018 (8:14 pm)
    Fairmount park out for like 10 seconds back in. First time we’ve ever lost power in this home.

  • Jason R Winston March 24, 2018 (8:16 pm)
    Power was out just long enough to rest every digital clock in my house. Yay! Back on now in the north Lincoln park area.

    • JanS March 24, 2018 (9:06 pm)
      and a report of a fire down on Harbor Island way out at the end on the 911 log as of 8:42pm…everything fine here  near 42nd SW and Admiral Way…quiet, quiet

      • WSB March 24, 2018 (9:08 pm)
        Every unit but A(id)-14 was code-greened within minutes, so the fire isn’t much of anything. And as I typed this, A-14 went back in service too, so the call is totally closed.

    • JanS March 24, 2018 (9:07 pm)
      don’t you just hate when power goes out just long enough to screw up all the digital clocks?

  • Chris Stripinis March 24, 2018 (8:21 pm)
    Just a quick flicker or two here on Roxbury.

  • miws March 24, 2018 (8:21 pm)
    Everything’s been fine here on 16th between Henderson & Barton in S. Delridge! 

    Mike

  • Kayzel March 24, 2018 (8:22 pm)
     Completely out for a couple of minutes in northern High Point. All back on now.

  • Max March 24, 2018 (8:22 pm)
    Yep, hit here off of thistle near sealth. Definitely heard something that sounded maybe like a transformer or something. It was only out for about 30 seconds then everything came back online.

  • Timothy C Andres March 24, 2018 (8:24 pm)
    Yeah, it looked like a transformer arced out. Happened right next to me while I was driving North on Delridge. Thought it was a firework or something – huge white light and sparks. Scared the poop out of me…

  • Dcn March 24, 2018 (8:25 pm)
    We lost power also for less than a minute near 28th and Thistle. 

  • Seattlite March 24, 2018 (8:30 pm)
     Seaview…flickering of power

  • SheilaG March 24, 2018 (8:45 pm)
    Russia.

  • Jason R Winston March 24, 2018 (8:52 pm)
    What part of Delridge were you on?

  • Alyssa March 24, 2018 (9:21 pm)
    Live right across the street from the loud sound. Looked like a transformer went out. Very loud, sent sparks everywhere

  • Kc March 24, 2018 (9:34 pm)
    Sounds like a member of the wildlife community may have gotten between a couple of hot wires

    • WSB March 24, 2018 (9:42 pm)
      Just added to the story, final verdict: “Blown lightning arrester.”

