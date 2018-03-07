West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers announces its Georgetown location will close

March 7, 2018 10:08 am
It’s been almost 10 years since we first published news of a new burger joint headed this way – Zippy’s Giant Burgers, which almost instantly became mega-popular. It outgrew its original Highland Park location, and after almost three years in operation, announced it was moving to a bigger space in White Center. After three more years came news a second Zippy’s would open in Georgetown. Some months back, a few readers pointed out that location was listed for sale. It’s still for sale, Zippy’s announced today … but in the meantime, it will close at the end of this month. Via social media, proprietor Blaine Cook wrote this morning: “I’ve never claimed to be a business man or a restaurateur. Just a simple man that saw an opportunity and went for it. As the years pass it’s become quite apparent that I don’t have the personality or the temperament to oversee the operations of two restaurants.” March 31st is listed as the last day Georgetown (5633 Airport Way S.) will be open; White Center (9614 14th SW) soldiers on.

7 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Zippy's Giant Burgers announces its Georgetown location will close"

  • MrsT March 7, 2018 (10:25 am)
    No harm in trying Blaine! We will continue to be loyal to your awesome place in White Center!

  • Wsgal March 7, 2018 (11:21 am)
    So respect a business person that recognizes their downfalls. I will still keep eating at White center. 

  • John Q Lincoln March 7, 2018 (12:03 pm)
    Damn fine burger at Zippy’s!  I’ll see you in WC.

  • Dan March 7, 2018 (12:27 pm)
    Maybe try the pioneer square area at your next opportunity.  I believe you would be huge every game time! or lunch time the rest of the week.

  • NW March 7, 2018 (2:15 pm)
    Swing by white center location for a cheese burger here soon. I like eating out of the city Burien Kent Lynwood White Center avoid the crowds of Seattle. 

  • JoB March 7, 2018 (2:23 pm)
    we look forward to seeing you back in white center

  • jissy March 7, 2018 (3:10 pm)
    +1 what MRST & WSGAL said.  

