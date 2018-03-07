BIZNOTE: Zippy’s Giant Burgers announces its Georgetown location will close

It’s been almost 10 years since we first published news of a new burger joint headed this way – Zippy’s Giant Burgers, which almost instantly became mega-popular. It outgrew its original Highland Park location, and after almost three years in operation, announced it was moving to a bigger space in White Center. After three more years came news a second Zippy’s would open in Georgetown. Some months back, a few readers pointed out that location was listed for sale. It’s still for sale, Zippy’s announced today … but in the meantime, it will close at the end of this month. Via social media, proprietor Blaine Cook wrote this morning: “I’ve never claimed to be a business man or a restaurateur. Just a simple man that saw an opportunity and went for it. As the years pass it’s become quite apparent that I don’t have the personality or the temperament to oversee the operations of two restaurants.” March 31st is listed as the last day Georgetown (5633 Airport Way S.) will be open; White Center (9614 14th SW) soldiers on.