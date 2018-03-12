BIZNOTE: West Seattle Pilates and Fitness now open

West Seattle’s newest business opened today. The announcement from proprietor Jenny Melville:

West Seattle Pilates and Fitness is a new woman-owned business offering private lessons and group Mat/Props classes. WSP works with people who have varying injuries and pathologies as well as those who want to strengthen their body and minds. The owner has been a resident of West Seattle for the last 8 years and teaching Pilates for 7 years. West Seattle Pilates is located in the ActivSpace building (3400 Harbor Ave. SW).