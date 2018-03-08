West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Tully’s Coffee on Alki closes ‘temporarily,’ mysteriously

March 8, 2018 1:17 pm
Thanks to everybody who has tipped us on this. We’ve been checking into the mysterious closure of Tully’s Coffee on Alki Beach since this “temporarily closed” sign went up yesterday afternoon:

Though the sign says they “look forward” to reopening, some who have contacted us are skeptical that will happen, given the recent travails of what’s left of the chain, and someone even put a memorial by the door with “RIP” and flowers, spotted when we went back today to check if it was still closed:

According to the city business-license database, the shop is owned by Global Baristas, as are other remaining Tully’s shops, bought by the group in 2013 after Tully’s itself filed for bankruptcy. Online court records show the state is seeking back taxes from Global Baristas, with a court filing dated this past Monday citing more than $180,000. And records list multiple “unlawful detainer” – potential eviction – filings since mid-October, most recently for a location in Bellevue. Three shops closed last fall, including one on Capitol Hill, where our friends at capitolhillseattle.com investigated extensively. But we haven’t yet found documents mentioning anything specific about this location (2676 Alki SW). We have a message out to the “media contact” listed on the Tully’s website. We’re also trying to find the Alki property’s owners; property records carry both the name of an accountant in Federal Way and the name of the former owner of the Taco Time that was on the site before it became a Tully’s shop in 2000. We’ll update if and when we find out more.

  • West Seattle Hipster March 8, 2018 (1:21 pm)
    I feel bad for the employees and hope the closure is not permanent.

    Lots of potential for that spot, if it does close would love to see a good BBQ place there.  Not another coffee shop.

    • WSB March 8, 2018 (1:24 pm)
      I forgot to mention that of course we also checked permit records while sleuthing and there’s nothing on file.

  • Wsgal March 8, 2018 (1:25 pm)
    Owner of Tully’s Coffee in Seattle is also Stormy Daniels’ legal counsel 
  • Roddy March 8, 2018 (1:33 pm)
    I hope they bring back Taco Time.

    • Trickycoolj March 8, 2018 (2:20 pm)
      Good good fresh fresh. I was thinking the same thing lol!

  • curtis March 8, 2018 (1:39 pm)
    Perfect spot for a Taco del Mar or a Bluewater Bistro or similar type burrito joint.

  • Kathy March 8, 2018 (2:01 pm)
    This is one of the few locations on Alki with mostly sunny outdoor seating (during happy hour), the other being Cactus, maybe Duke’s, but upstairs is not always open. El Chupacabra put up a permanent roof shading their new upstairs deck. Pegasus gave up their wrap around outdoor seating area which used to be our favorite place to catch the afternoon sun during the cooler nice days in spring and fall. 

    I would love to sit in the courtyard at this establishment and enjoy a draft beer and snacks in the afternoon sunshine. By the afternoon, though, I am done drinking caffeinated beverages for the day.

    Sorry for the Tully’s fans, it is definitely a nice space, both inside and out.

    • JanS March 8, 2018 (2:33 pm)
      I never even noticed that they had an outdoor space. I know the outdoor space next door at Spud’s, though…

  • NH March 8, 2018 (2:24 pm)
    The location at Virginia Mason closed yesterday as well. The employees got one days’ notice. 

  • West Seattle Hipster March 8, 2018 (2:39 pm)
    Love the idea a good burrito place, but instead of a chain restaurant it would be nice to see a place that sells great burritos.  I’m thinking something like Fogon on Capitol Hill or Gorditos from Greenwood.  

  • schwaggy March 8, 2018 (2:54 pm)
    Lower Queen Anne location had a similar sign on the door yesterday

  • David March 8, 2018 (3:22 pm)
    I also feel for the employees.  But seriously 4 coffee shops on Alki?   (Starbucks, Tullys, Top Pot, Ampersand).  Did we need 4 coffee shops?  Maybe something “new”? How about as tapas (small bites) type place? Or a GOOD sub-shop.

