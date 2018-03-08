BIZNOTE: Coworking + child care = The Inc., expanding to West Seattle

After a successful first year in Green Lake, The Inc. Community Coworking + Playschool is expanding to West Seattle. The nonprofit explains what it does as “community-driven, neighborhood-centric workspaces for parents which include onsite flexible drop-in care for their young children.” Its West Seattle location will be at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Admiral (3050 California SW), and starting April 2nd, it will be open 9 am-1 pm Mondays-Fridays, with drop-in care for ages 1-5. That’s just the Phase 1 plan; future potential phases are explained here, which is also where you can buy a membership, or just donate if it’s something you want to support but can’t or won’t use. But first – The Inc. is hosting an informal Meet-N-Greet Open House 10 am-noon next Monday (March 12th) with coffee, doughnuts, and a chance to see the space and meet the team.