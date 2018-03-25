BASEBALL: West Seattle High School’s win – plus, ‘Hiawatha Double’ explained

Thanks to Porter Hammer for the report and photos from the West Seattle High School baseball team’s most-recent win, including an explanation of a factor unique to WSHS home games:

West Seattle High School varsity baseball got the win versus Seattle Prep this past Friday March 23rd. They won 4-3 in a back-and-forth battle. Kai Osaka had a hit that looked like a home run, but the umps didn’t see it that way, so it was ruled a “Hiawatha Double”…but he later scored on a Jordan Berridge deep sacrifice fly.

Alex Pastrana [fielding in above photo] did hit a home run, and it was the go ahead run that won the game. Very solid pitching by Anthony Coats [top photo] and Jackson Sullivan closed it out. Sullivan got the team on the board with a RBI, and later Ulysses Hammer had an RBI “Hiawatha Double.” Jaquan Buchanan made a clutch catch in centerfield to end the game.

This was the first Metro League win that counts in the standings for new WSHS Head Baseball Coach Bryan Tupper. The team is now 3-1 on the year after dropping a heartbreaker at Garfield High School earlier in the week.

Note: A “Hiawatha Double” is the nickname for a ground rule for High School baseball games played at Hiawatha. Because there are no fences like a typical fence, if the baseball is hit inside of the running track that circles the field and then rolls out, the team playing defense throws up their arms and the hitter/baserunner must stop at second base. The team is considering use of the temporary fences in the future, but for now they play without them until a decision is made.