BASEBALL: West Seattle High School’s come-from-behind win over Franklin

That’s video from West Seattle High School‘s come-from-behind win over Franklin HS at Hiawatha on Monday, with Kit Lui at the plate – the hero of the game, Porter Hammer reports:

After trailing by as much as 6 to 1 in the 4th inning, the West Seattle varsity baseball team came from behind to win in extra innings, playing 9 innings before beating Franklin 7-6. The team is now 4-1 on the year.

Down 6 to 4 in the final frame of regulation, West Seattle senior 3rd baseman Kit Lui hit a 2 RBI double to tie the game at 6 each, forcing extra innings.

Then, in the bottom of the 9th inning, Kit Lui again came up big, hitting a two out double to drive in West Seattle senior 1st baseman Anthony Coats from second base, completing the come from behind in walk-off fashion.

Kit ended the day with 4 RBIs, going 3-for-3 at the plate with 2 doubles. Kai Osaka, Nathan Villegas, and Anthony Coats all also contributed a double in West Seattle’s effort. Starting pitcher was Matt Morin, who went 4 innings, giving up 6 runs. Relieving Morin was Eli Markham, who pitched 5 strong innings, giving up only 2 hits and no runs.

The next game is tomorrow at 4 pm vs O’Dea at Bannerwood Park in Bellevue.