UPDATE: ‘Automobile rescue’ call for crash blocking Delridge at Hudson

(Added: WSB photo)

10:01 PM: Delridge Way SW is reported to be blocked by a crash (updated) at Hudson [map], and a rescue response is on the way.

10:06 PM: One person is reported to be trapped in one of two vehicles that collided, per SFD.

10:13 PM: SFD says that person’s been extricated; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

10:23 PM: Added a photo. The person who was extricated, a man in his 40s, was in the utility truck, and is being taken to Harborview. (added) Police were looking for someone else who went running from the truck. Delridge remains closed north of Brandon.