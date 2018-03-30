West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: ‘Automobile rescue’ call for crash blocking Delridge at Hudson

March 30, 2018 10:01 pm
(Added: WSB photo)

10:01 PM: Delridge Way SW is reported to be blocked by a crash (updated) at Hudson [map], and a rescue response is on the way.

10:06 PM: One person is reported to be trapped in one of two vehicles that collided, per SFD.

10:13 PM: SFD says that person’s been extricated; their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

10:23 PM: Added a photo. The person who was extricated, a man in his 40s, was in the utility truck, and is being taken to Harborview. (added) Police were looking for someone else who went running from the truck. Delridge remains closed north of Brandon.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Automobile rescue' call for crash blocking Delridge at Hudson"

  • Trudy March 30, 2018 (10:07 pm)
    Cops are yelling for someone to get down on the ground over and over. More cars seem to be arriving at high speed. Any idea why?

    • WSB March 30, 2018 (10:15 pm)
      The scanner is very chaotic and our crew hasn’t arrived yet. There was a report of someone running through yards to the west but I do not know yet whether it is related to this call.

      • WSB March 30, 2018 (10:34 pm)
        … they were looking for a person who went running from the crash scene. No description or other info.

  • Patti Bakker March 30, 2018 (10:12 pm)
    Don’t go down Delridge…

  • jon March 30, 2018 (10:46 pm)
    It was not the police screaming for someone to get down. It was a resident, as a female occupant of the vehicle that caused the collision to 3 parked cars, tried to run. He was able to chase her down and police took custody of her.

