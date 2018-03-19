Another year for Camp Second Chance? Meeting tomorrow, and how to comment if you can’t be there

(Camp Second Chance entrance, photographed December 2017 by WSB’s Leda Costa)

Early reminder that tomorrow (Tuesday, March 20th) brings the city meeting about whether sanctioned encampment Camp Second Chance will be able to stay on the city-owned Myers Way Parcels for another year. The city’s initial policies about sanctioned encampments stipulates that they can stay at any one site for up to two years. C2C actually has been at this site for more than a year and a half, as it originally moved onto the city-owned land without authorization in July 2016; the city later decided to open and fund sanctioned encampments, and retroactively designated C2C as one of them. Nonetheless, the city is considering renewing the permit through early next year, and a meeting for comments is part of the process: 6:30 pm Tuesday at the Joint Training Facility (9401 Myers Way S.). If you can’t be there but have comments about the proposed renewal, e-mail them to homelessness@seattle.gov (with Myers Way in the subject line) or call 206-727-8496 by April 5th. C2C is currently home to about 50 people, according to what was reported at the most recent meeting of its Community Advisory Committee.