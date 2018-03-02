Another ‘town hall’ in West Seattle with Mayor Jenny Durkan – this time, about ‘Students Stopping Gun Violence’

Mayor Jenny Durkan will be back in West Seattle for another “town hall” meeting less than two weeks after her first one. This one, though, has a very specific theme, as just announced by the mayor’s office:

Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan will host a town hall at Chief Sealth International High School with Seattle and Puget Sound-area students, educators, parents, community leaders and public health officials to discuss reducing gun violence in Seattle and around our country.

“Seattle residents must be safe in their neighborhoods, homes, and schools. Schools are meant for joy and learning – they are not meant for lock downs and mass shootings. Our young people are standing up to reduce gun violence, and we should listen,” said Mayor Jenny Durkan.

The event, “Town Hall on Students Stopping Gun Violence,” will feature questions from students and will be moderated by KING 5’s Natalie Brand and KUOW’s Ross Reynolds. Seattle can join the conversation by tweeting their questions using #SEAGunViolence.