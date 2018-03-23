Another Alki closure: Marée Bistro announces it’ll close at month’s end

After a little over two years, Marée Bistro and Bar (2820 Alki SW) says it’s closing in eight days. Thanks to Travis, a patron who is saddened by the news, for forwarding the restaurant’s e-mail announcement:

With heavy hearts, we are announcing the closure of Marée Bistro. Our last night of service will be March 31st. We want to thank everyone for all their support over the last 2+ years. West Seattle is truly an amazing community!! Please come in and see us off in the next week. Enjoy some food and libations and say goodbye to Marée with all of us!

As a few of you know, we cook all our dishes on induction and do not have a hood. Through growth of the business, we feel that we cannot sustain, expand or elevate the quality of Chef Andy’s cuisine. We hope to serve and see all of you again in another venture.

Andy & Megan