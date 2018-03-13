ALSO TONIGHT: Talk about the future of Seattle’s international schools

Didn’t have this on the calendar but saw it on the weekly bulletin from Denny International Middle School: Tonight at Denny (2601 SW Kenyon), 6:30 pm, Seattle Public Schools is hosting a community meeting about the future of its international schools and dual-language-immersion programs. Denny is one of three in our area, along with Chief Sealth International High School and Concord International (Elementary) School. This follows a formal districtwide program review (read it here or see the toplines here).
