ALSO TONIGHT: ’13th’ screening at All Souls Loft

Also happening tonight in West Seattle:

That’s the trailer for “13th,” the award-winning documentary by director Ava DuVernay (who’s in the news right now as director of “A Wrinkle in Time“), which is being screened tonight at All Souls (WSB sponsor) Loft (second floor of 4138 California SW). Her film explores “the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the United States” and is titled after the Constitution’s 13th Amendment. The documentary will be followed by a discussion with a local educator “discussing risk factors for young adults in our community and some data on who is in our local prison system.” It all starts at 7 pm; you’re welcome to bring your own dinner if you won’t have had it before the event.