ALSO TODAY: Our Lady of Guadalupe students sing at Safeco Field

If you’re going to the Mariners’ game this afternoon at Safeco Field – listen up for these young local singers! Ann Sager, music specialist for Our Lady of Guadalupe School and the OLG parish music director, shares the report and videos:

Our Lady of Guadalupe Children’s Chorus is singing the National Anthem at the Mariners Game today! 1:10 game time.

We’ve auditioned the last three years for this and we are fortunate to be selected!

This Chorus has had an incredibly memorable year: we were also invited to sing “God Bless America” at a Seahawks halftime when they honored our Vets in November.