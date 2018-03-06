6 possibilities for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

(Pine siskin, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

It’s Good Friday and the start of Passover – for seasonal events including tomorrow’s egg hunts and services today through Sunday, see our special guide; below are other highlights, from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

MEN’S FELLOWSHIP LUNCHEON: Noon at the Masonic Hall – details in our calendar listing. (4736 40th SW)

TALK WITH YOUR CITY COUNCILMEMBER: Almost every month, District 1 City Councilmember Lisa Herbold has “district office hours” in West Seattle or South Park on a Friday afternoon/evening, and today’s the day. You’ll find her 2-7 pm at Southwest Customer Service/Teen Life Center in Westwood. No appointment necessary. (2801 SW Thistle)

HIGH-SCHOOL SOFTBALL: Crosstown-rivalry game – West Seattle HS visits Chief Sealth IHS, 4 pm at Southwest Athletic Complex. (2801 SW Thistle)

MADISON MIDDLE SCHOOL SWING DANCE FUN(DRAISER): 6:30 pm at Madison MS, dance the night away with student music and the renowned West Seattle Big Band, while bidding in a silent auction for great items. Ticket info is in our calendar listing; food and drink available for separate purchase. (3429 45th SW)

NAKED GIANTS: Free in-store record-release concert at Easy Street Records, 7 pm! All ages. (California/Alaska)

‘A CHORUS LINE’ AT WSHS: Someone called us this morning to say they were there for opening night last night, and the students’ performance was awesome. Go see for yourself, 7:30 pm at the West Seattle High School Theater; ticket info is in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)