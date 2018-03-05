5 for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

West Seattle, Washington

(Dark-eyed Juncos, photographed by Robin Sinner, shared via WSB Flickr group)>

Before we get too much further into this soggy/snowy Friday, five calendar highlights:

WEST SEATTLE GARDEN CLUB: If you’re not already at the meeting, you’re welcome to join them at Daystar for the 12:45 pm presentation, “Early Blooming Plants” by David Clausen, head gardener at Seattle University. (2615 SW Barton)

COMMUNITY POW-WOW: All are welcome at this annual celebration at Highland Park Elementary, 6-10 pm, with the grand entrance, featuring HPES students as Young Head Man and Young Head Woman, scheduled at 7 pm. (1012 SW Trenton)

FINAL FISH FRIDAY: The final Fish Friday dinner of the season at Our Lady of Guadalupe is tonight, 6-8 pm at Walmesley Center. Fish, mac and cheese, cole slaw, fries – prices in our calendar listing. (35th SW/SW Myrtle)

INTERSECTIONS FESTIVAL: This comedy festival “focused on equity, inclusion, and representation” continues through Sunday at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center in North Delridge, with shows tonight at 7 pm (hosted by Lu Smith) and 9 pm (hosted by Justin Huertas) – lineups and ticket info here. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

RAGTIME AT KENYON HALL: Ragtime master Bob Milne is at Kenyon Hall tonight, 7:30 pm – ticket info is in our calendar listing. (7904 35th SW)

AS ALWAYS, THERE’S MORE … for today, tonight, and beyond, on our complete WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. Also see the WSB Easter Etc. page for egg hunts, church services, etc., starting this weekend!

