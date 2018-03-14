14th annual West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day: Registration starts in 2 weeks!

Spring is here and that means garage (yard/courtyard/rummage/etc.) sale season is on!

For the 14th consecutive spring, this year brings a day that’ll be full of sales of all sizes, all around the peninsula – West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, coordinated by WSB since its fourth year back in 2008. We’re mentioning WSCGSD today because registration will begin in two weeks. The actual sale day is Saturday, May 12, 2018 (second Saturday in May every year), 9 am-3 pm, though participants are welcome to start sooner and/or end later if they want (if you’re having a sale and plan to do that, be sure to include the hours in the listing text you give us when you sign up).

Watch here on WSB and westseattlegaragesale.com for the announcement when signups begin!